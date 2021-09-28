MIAMI (WSVN) - A lane change caused some confusion for drivers on Interstate 395 Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce captured drivers who had a hard time adjusting to changes during the morning rush.

Some vehicles were seen heading to the closed I-95 ramp and trying to quickly switch lanes after.

A temporary ramp from I-395 west to I-95 north has been set up while crews work on a new one.

The ramp is now on the left side instead of the right.

For more information on the detours, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.