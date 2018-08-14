Accused child killer denied bond

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter has been denied bond.

A judge ordered 27-year-old Denny Llopiz held without bond Tuesday morning for a first-degree murder charge.

Miami Beach Police said Llopiz beat his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter to death last Friday.

Llopiz claimed he found the little girl unresponsive in the shower, but doctors discovered a number of external and internal injuries caused by blunt-force trauma.

