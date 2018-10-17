Abandoned boat found in South Beach jetty

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials are working to find the owner of an abandoned boat that washed ashore in South Florida.

7Skyforce flew over the scene in Miami Beach where the vessel was found near the South Pointe Park jetties, Wednesday.

Miami Beach Police said they are trying to find the owner of the boat.

The owner will then have to pay to have that boat removed.

