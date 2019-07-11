‘A’ grade for MDCPS while BCPS receives ‘B’ grade for 2018-2019 school year

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Education has released the school grades for both Miami-Dade and Broward County Public School districts.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools received a letter A grade while Broward County was given a B rating for the 2018 to 2019 school year.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, school board members and district members met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the results.

In addition, for the third year in a row, there are no “F” rated traditional schools @MDCPS, and 99% of all schools received “A”, “B”, or “C” ratings in 2019, as compared to the state's 95%. #BeyondthePromise pic.twitter.com/wktVwBynka — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 11, 2019

Carvalho stated it was the district’s second year in a row receiving the high district-wide grade.

No schools throughout Broward County received an F grade, also.

To review each individual school’s rating, click here.

To find out more information on the districts’ overall rating, click here.

