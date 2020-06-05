92-year-old woman released from hospital after months-long battle with coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 92-year-old woman left Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale Friday after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

Steffi Berg said, “Just want to say that every single one did their best and took care of me like a baby.”

Berg, a holocaust survivor, came to the hospital nine weeks ago, while her husband of 70 years, also a holocaust survivor, was hospitalized. He later passed away.

Ilana Braun, Berg’s daughter, said, “The week that he passed away, Monday, on Thursday they would have been married 70 years.”

Dr. Margaret Gorensek of Holy Cross Hospital said, “She’s America. That’s why everybody’s here to see her off because we’re all so thrilled. To see America in our lives.”

Cindy Berg, another daughter, said, “My mom and my dad are Holocaust survivors. My mom lived in Shanghai for 12 years escaping Germany. This is a miracle. This is a true miracle.”

Braun said, “The past 12 weeks have been unbelievable.”

Steffi Berg still has plenty of strength left over.

One woman told her, “This was one of the biggest fights of your life.”

“And not over yet,” she replied to thunderous applause.

