911 calls released after tourists strike jetty while boating near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Recently released 911 calls capture the frantic moments after a boat carrying tourists from Indiana collided with a jetty near Fort Lauderdale on New Year’s Eve.

The tourists from Indianapolis were in South Florida for the new year and to celebrate a birthday when the crash occurred.

“Oh, no, she’s on the rocks,” a boater said as a woman screamed in the background.

When the 911 operator asked where the address of the emergency was, one of the boaters said, “Yeah, hi, ma’am. I ran into the shore. I need 911 emergency assistance. It’s right out of Port Everglades.”

The dispatcher asked, “OK, where? At the port?”

“Right out at the entrance of Port Everglades,” a boater said. “We hit the rocks right at Port Everglades.”

After a few moments of confusion, the dispatcher realized she was talking to someone on a boat.

“How many people are on the boat?” the dispatcher asked.

“Four people,” the caller responded.

“Is anyone injured?” the dispatcher said.

“Yes, one person needs emergency assistance immediately,” the caller replied. “I don’t know what to do. I’m trying to get (inaudible).”

“911 now!” another boater screamed. “I need to help my friend!”

“What happened?” the dispatcher asked.

“I don’t know,” the second boater said. “We went into the rocks. It was dark. I wasn’t driving. I don’t know. Her head is bleeding. Her entire head is bleeding, and we need, and we need an ambulance now for them. Lauren is bleeding. She is moving, but she is bleeding, and the water keeps hitting her.”

Fortunately, all four people on that boat survived the crash.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have not released the findings of their investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.