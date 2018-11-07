8 hospitalized after bus crashes with vehicle in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over a half dozen people were rushed to the hospital after a small bus was involved in a crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 15th Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said six children and two adults were rushed to nearby hospitals. The kids ages range from 7 to 12 years old.

Both the adults and four children were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, and the other two children were transported to Plantation General Hospital.

“Some white truck came out of nowhere, hit us and all the kids just took off their seat belts and just start running out,” said Jonasia Hamilton, who was in the bus at the time of the crash.

During transport, one child and one adult were in serious condition, fire officials said. Two other children were treated on scene.

“Yeah, I’m in pain,” said Hamilton. “On my hip and my thumb had pain.”

The crash was classified by officials as a level one mass casualty incident. However, at this point, it is unknown if either driver will face any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

