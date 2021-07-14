MIAMI (WSVN) - More than a dozen people have been displaced after pieces of a Miami apartment building started to fall.

Plaster from the second-story balcony of a building near Northwest 32nd Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue fell to the first floor, early Wednesday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. Thankfully, there was no collapse or injuries reported.

Eight families were forced to evacuate, and a structural engineer called to the complex deemed the building unsafe.

Rescue crews said at least one person from each family was allowed inside their unit to collect some of their belongings.

It remains unclear how long the families will remain evacuated.

