77-year-old man heads home after battling COVID-19 for weeks in the hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 77-year-old man was emotional as he headed home after spending weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Maggie Gardner, also a COVID-19 survivor, met her husband, James Gardner, outside the front doors of Jackson South Medical Center as he was discharged, Thursday.

“We can’t even find words to express our gratitude for what they did to my husband because not one time did they say, ‘No, Mrs. Gardner, there’s nothing we can do,”” Maggie said. “Thanks to this wonderful crew here at Jackson South Hospital for being so special, so loving, so caring, so amazing to help us come through this.”

Thursday was the first time in a month Maggie has seen her husband in person since he was admitted into hospital. James has recovered from the virus after he contracted it in July.

“He says he wants everyone to know that COVID-19 is not a joke,” Maggie said.

Maggie said her husband has an underlying health condition, which made his symptoms worsen. It became so severe, she said, he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit for several days.

“Through God, all things are possible,” James said.

Now that she finally gets to be back with her loved one, she planned a sweet surprise, gifting him a new wedding band.

“I’m so happy with the way he looks,” Maggie said. “He’s a little weak, but I’m going to make him strong because I’m going to cook him a big meal today. Whatever he wants, he’s gonna get it.”

As for he wanted for his home-cooked meal, James already had an idea for what he wanted.

“Fried chicken, collard greens and cabbage,” he said.

James will require oxygen therapy, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

He said he also plans to donate his plasma, so he, too, can save a life.

