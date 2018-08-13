7-year-old girl dies after being struck by stray bullet, $11,000 reward offered for killer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 7-year-old Florida girl died when she was shot in the head by a stray bullet while sitting in a car with her family.

Jacksonville police say Heydi Rivas Villanueva was sitting in a car with her father and a sibling Saturday night in a strip mall parking lot, awaiting her mother to get off work at a nearby restaurant.

Police say two groups of men started shooting at each other nearby and a bullet struck her. The gunmen fled. Heydi died about three hours later at a hospital.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted, “My Lord. My God. This is heartbreaking. These are our children. I’ve spoken to the Sheriff. Our cops are in pursuit of these terrible people.”

Police are now offering an $11,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of Heydi’s funeral. To donate, click here.

Heydi Rivas-Villanueva, 7-year-old shot and killed, new details. -1st clip – Persons of interest

-2nd clip – 2 dark colored vehicles moving.

-3rd clip – May be a vehicle crash. Need help identifying people and vehicles. JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or JSO at 904-630-0500. pic.twitter.com/9tkrtKRPAC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 12, 2018

