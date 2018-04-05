7 Miami school cafeteria workers hospitalized after CO exposure

MIAMI (WSVN) - Seven cafeteria workers at a Miami elementary school were taken to the hospital after, officials said, they were exposed to carbon monoxide, Thursday morning.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the workers were transported to Mercy Hospital for medical evaluation.

Just after 10 a.m. there were reports of a strong odor that made workers sick at Orchard Elementary School, located at 5720 NW 13th Ave. Some workers reportedly forgot to turn on exhaust fans after cooking, which caused the victims to feel ill.

“You’re dealing with a kitchen where they’re starting to cook food,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Ignatius Carroll. “Now, is it being properly ventilated? Was the fan system working properly? Or sometimes, was it even turned on? So those are the things you gotta look into.”

Carroll also said they do not know if there was a possible leak.

Fire rescue officials said normal school activities were not disrupted. There were also no reports of evacuations.

However, the cafeteria will be shut down for 24 hours. The district said they will be buying lunch for the students in the meantime.

