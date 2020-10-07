6-month-old kitten recovering at Plantation veterinarian after being shot by BB in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of a community in Fort Lauderdale are searching for the person who seriously injured a cat by shooting it with a BB gun.

No Paw Left Behind, an animal rescue group, found 6-month-old Scottie, after she had been shot in the spine. She was then taken to Plantation Midtown Animal Hospital, where she continues recovering from her injuries.

“She wasn’t using her hind legs at all,” Jacquelyn Johnston, the rescue group’s director, said. “Her back paws were actually raw.”

Scottie was found last Tuesday near the intersection of Marina Boulevard and Andrews Avenue with a BB pellet lodged in her spine. She is described as a young cat with plenty of personality.

“Someone had shot her intending harm and then just left her, and she had been like this at least a few days,” Johnston said.

How well Scottie will recover remains to be seen. Some movement has been spotted in her paws, but overall, she can’t use her hind legs, and she needs help going to the bathroom.

Eventually, she’ll be able to find a caring home, but Johnston said attacks towards animals are becoming more common.

She hopes by sharing Scottie’s story, people can help break the trend by reporting animal cruelty cases to the police.

“Unfortunately, it’s becoming a trend,” she said. “It’s tips like that that really break animal cruelty cases in my experience.”

If you would like to help Scottie’s recovery financially, or may be able take care of her, click here to be redirected to No Paw Left Behind’s website.

