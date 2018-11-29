6 hospitalized after rollover crash in NW Miami-Dade; 22nd Avenue shut down

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed six people to the hospital after they were involved in a rollover wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and nearly 50 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 22nd Ave and 90th Street, just before 8:30 p.m.

Officials said a black SUV and a white sedan collided, leaving three victims trapped in the vehicles.

“There was extrication involved to get some of the people out,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Danny Cardeso.

Family members and friends of the victims showed up to the scene. Emotions ran high as rescue crews worked to remove those trapped from the vehicles.

Officials said there were two people riding the white sedan and at least three in the SUV. One victim was found injured and lying in the grass nearby, but it remains unknown whether that person was ejected from a vehicle or was a pedestrian who was struck.

“One person that was outside the SUV, we’re not sure at this time if they were in the SUV at any particular time,” said Cardeso.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Five of them are listed in critical condition, and one of them is listed in serious condition.

Officers have shut down Northwest 22nd Avenue in both directions while they investigate. They advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.