MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Six Cuban migrants were taken into federal custody after making landfall on a homemade vessel in Miami Beach.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, the group of four men and two women arrived at around 10 a.m. on Friday after spending nearly two weeks at sea.

Video sent to 7News showed the group stepping off the vessel near 53rd Street.

Authorities said there were no medical concerns reported at the scene from the group.

According to Border Patrol, agents have responded to 93 maritime smuggling events in Florida since Oct. 1.

It is currently unknown what will happen next to the group.

Another group of Cuban migrants also came ashore in the Florida Keys.

Agents took three men into custody in Islamorada.

