SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after an endangered Key deer was found shot.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the injured deer was found near Crane Boulevard on Sugarloaf Key, Thursday.

The deer was euthanized as a result of its injuries, officials said.

A criminal investigation has been launched since intentionally killing a Key deer is punishable by a maximum of one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the deer’s shooting that leads to a conviction.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact FWC’s 24-hour Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. Tips can be made anonymously. Tipsters also can email Tip@MyFWC.com or go online to MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.

