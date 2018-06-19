5 injured in Hialeah Gardens head-on collision

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a Hialeah Gardens crash that sent five people to the hospital.

The head-on collision happened Tuesday morning, in the area of Northwest 60th Avenue and 138th Street.

According to officials, there were four teenagers in one car and one adult in the other.

Three people had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, while the other two were ground transports. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

