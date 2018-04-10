4 men surrender in connection to attack after Miami Beach pride parade

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four subjects accused of attacking two men hours after the Miami Beach gay pride parade have surrendered to authorities, Tuesday afternoon.

The four men have surrendered to Miami Beach Police through an attorney.

UPDATE: The 4 subjects have just surrendered @ MBPD through an attorney. We anticipate felony charges for each of them. https://t.co/OUUKUPd3gl — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 10, 2018

According to a Miami Beach Police spokesperson, all four men are facing felony charges.

Four men were attacked at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday — hours after the Miami Beach gay pride parade.

Police said two of the victims were identified as Rene Chalarca and Dmitry Logunov.

Surveillance cameras outside a public bathroom, along Ocean Drive and Sixth Street near the beach, recorded the assault.

Investigators said the subjects yelled an anti-gay slur in Spanish before the brawl ensued.

A good Samaritan stepped in and tried to help, but also got hurt in the process.

Chalarca shared a cellphone video of some of the attackers after he chased them down after the attack.

One of the victims said Tuesday that the injuries he sustained may require facial surgery, but both victims are worried that an incident like this could happen to someone else.

“I feel scared still,” Logunov said. “It’s terrible to think somebody can hate you, not even knowing who you are.”

On Tuesday, city officials addressed the LGBT committee.

“I’m here today to you that, obviously, it’s despicable,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “Obviously, our city takes it seriously. Obviously, we’re gonna do everything that we can to investigate it.”

Gelber went on to condemn the attack. “We’re not going to tolerate intolerance, to put it simply,” he said. “That’s how we feel, and that’s how we’re gonna act.”

Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates also updated the committee on their investigation.

“These folks will be arrested, and we’ve already been in touch with the State Attorney’s Office about how the case will be handled once an arrest is made,” Oates said.

7News spoke with the victims Tuesday about their injuries. “He’s not allowed to even cry. It’s a very emotional situation, but he cannot cry because it’s dangerous,” Logunov said of his friend. “The water can’t just collect under his eye. That may be a very serious problem.”

Although the couple is shaken up about what happened, they said they are grateful to the man who helped them during the brawl and for the support they’ve received from the community.

“They just walk, and they didn’t do anything, but this guy did,” Chalarca said. “We really want to thank him.”

Officials said the good Samaritan was injured in the fight and was knocked unconscious. He was transported to the hospital. The couple said they would like to meet up with him to personally thank him.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.