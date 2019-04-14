4 hospitalized after car, bicyclist collide in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital after a car collided with a bicyclist near a busy South Beach intersection.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in the area of 15th Street and Collins Avenue, Sunday night.

Paramedics transported a victim to Ryder Trauma Center, two others to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s emergency room and another to Mount Sinai Medical Center in unknown conditions.

The crash remains under investigation.

