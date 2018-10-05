4 arrested in connection to burglaries in tri-county area

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of four men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of home burglaries in the tri-county area.

Investigators arrested three of the subjects in Miami, Wednesday.

The three men will appear in bond court, Friday.

The fourth subject was arrested in Broward County and appeared in bond court, Thursday.

All four men are now facing charges for armed burglary and grand theft.

