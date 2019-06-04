4 arrested after video shows attack of high school student in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly-released cellphone video shows the moment a Coral Springs High School student was attacked by a group of men.

Coral Springs Police provided video of the attack to 7News, Tuesday.

An unknown person recorded video of the attack at the 7200 block of West Sample road, just before 3 p.m., Wednesday.

A group of men could be seen in the video kicking, punching and choking the victim, who suffered several injuries.

“These kids are out of control,” said Carson Ramsay, whose daughter attends Coral Springs High.

Ramsay said he picks up his daughter from the school because he feels it’s safer.

“The last three weeks or so, every time I pick my daughter up, she would say these kids would start fighting, and they go behind the building and start fighting,” he said.

The victim had walked at least 100 feet away from the school campus when he was attacked.

The video showed the group shoving him from the grass and onto the edge of the road.

“It’s about time that these parents step up and be parents. Discipline their kids,” said Ramsay.

Police said the group also stole some of the victim’s belongings. It remains unknown what they stole from the victim.

Four people have been arrested and charged with strong-armed robbery for their involvement.

However, several people in the video have yet to be identified.

“It’s disturbing that a kid got beaten up and had to suffer injuries,” said Ramsay, “but for the kids to be arrested, I think it’s about time that these kids face justice.”

The victim is expected to be OK.

If you have any information on this attack, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

