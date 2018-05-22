3-year-old child missing in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old child from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the search is taking place in the Park City community. Police said they received the call at 11:43 a.m.

The 3-year-old child is a girl, but officials have yet to release more information.

7Skyforce is also over the scene, as police continue their search.

If you have any information on this missing child, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.