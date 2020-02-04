3 transported after car strikes fire truck in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people had to be transported to the hospital after a car struck a fire truck in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday.

All five people inside of the car were injured, and the two of the occupants were treated for their injuries on the scene.

No firefighters were hurt in the collision.

