3 shot in Sunny Isles Beach road rage shooting

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A road rage related shooting has been reported outside a car rental business in Sunny Isles Beach.

Sunny Isles Beach Police said the shooting occurred at the Alamo Rent A Car along Collins Avenue, across from the Trump International Beach Resort, Sunday afternoon.

Officials have confirmed three victims were struck by gunfire.

