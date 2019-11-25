3 rescued tigers from Guatemalan circus land at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Three tigers rescued from a hard circus life in Guatemala have made a stop at Miami International Airport before moving to an animal sanctuary in Tampa.

The Bengal tigers received a warm welcome as they landed at the airport on Monday morning, before heading to Big Cat Rescue to start their new lives.

When the use of animals was banned from circus performances in 2017, Guatemala’s government asked Animal Defenders International to help enforce the law throughout the country.

Max, Simba and Kimba were among other felines rescued in an intense, one-day operation back in June of 2018.

Kimba was about a year and a half at the time of the rescue, and Animal Defenders International officials said the young tiger was being severely beaten by circus workers.

After they were rescued, the three tigers lived in a temporary rescue center in the Central American country until they could be brought into the U.S.

Their rough life of performing and being mistreated will be left in the past as they head to their new home.

Big Cat Rescue will have spacious enclosures, pools and grassy plains for the three tigers to live the rest of their lives in a calm and safe environment.

The other tigers and lions rescued in the operation will head to an animal sanctuary in South Africa.

