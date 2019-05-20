3 killed in murder-suicide shooting inside Little Havana home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Investigators have determined that three people who were found dead after a shooting inside a home in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood died as a result of a double murder-suicide.

The shooting occurred inside a home near Southwest 29th Avenue and Sixth Street, just after 9 p.m., Saturday.

Neighbors like Eduardo Batista said they were left wondering what happened inside the home late Saturday night.

“Saturday was actually was pretty quiet in comparison to the usual,” Batista said. “It was around 9 o’clock when we heard about three to … a couple more shots. It was when my sister-in-law approached it that she saw a body on the floor.”

Batista called 911, and police said they found three people shot at the home.

Miami Police officers remained at the home Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured police shutting down 29th Avenue in both directions, Sunday morning.

Investigators remain tight-lipped and have only said that it was a murder-suicide stemming from a domestic dispute that killed these people.

“We knew they had a kid. Thankfully, the kid wasn’t there, and that was the main concern — everybody looking for the kid,” Batista said.

7News asked investigators about the child the neighbor mentioned.

They said they are unable to confirm if any of the deceased had a child pending the ongoing investigation.

