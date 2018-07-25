3 injured in wrong way crash in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way crash in Dania Beach.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 1 were temporarily closed from the 17th Street Causeway to Griffin Road after someone caused a wrong-way crash just after 4 a.m., Wednesday.

Three people were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

