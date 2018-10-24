3 former Miami Police officers arrested on federal drug charges make court appearance

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three former City of Miami Police officers arrested on federal drug charges made their first court appearance.

The trio faces accusations of taking bribe money to protect individuals they thought were drug dealers as well as their cocaine trafficking operation.

Schonton Harris, one of the officers accused of protecting the traffickers, will remain in jail following her appearance in court, Wednesday.

The former officer was described as the leader of the illegal police protection operation and is allegedly responsible for recruiting the other two officers.

A hearing on Friday will determine if she will stay locked up until her trial.

“These three officers are charged with committing the very crimes that they have a duty to investigate, to report and to help prosecute,” said U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan during a press conference, Tuesday.

Bond was also set for the other two officers, James Archibald and Kelvin Harris, at $200,000 each.

Attorney Jonathan Schwartz, who is representing Kelvin Harris, said it’s a difficult case for the father of four. Kelvin also has two sons on the police force.

“He claims absolute innocent and that he is not guilty,” said Schwartz. “As we all know, he’s been on the force for 27 years, and he’s a pillar of society.”

Kelvin and the other two officers were kicked off the force and arrested on Tuesday following an undercover FBI investigation.

Family members of the former officers waived off requests for interviews following the hearing on Wednesday.

If the trio is convicted for the crimes the FBI alleges they committed, they could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

