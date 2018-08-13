3 firefighters trapped inside Miramar Fire truck

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Three firefighters got trapped inside a Miramar Fire truck.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded just before 10 p.m. to the scene along the 9000 block of Miramar Parkway, Monday.

According to officials, the three firefighters became trapped after a live power line landed in close proximity to the fire truck.

One firefighter has sustained injuries that are not life-threatening and was transported to the hospital.

According to Florida Power and Light, more than 2,500 residents in the area are without power.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as crews work to clear the roadway.

Miramar Parkway has been closed from Fairmont Boulevard to Douglas Road until further notice

