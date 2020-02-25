3 eastbound Bird Road lanes in SW Miami-Dade closed due to water main break

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three eastbound lanes on Bird Road have been shut down as crews work to cap a water main break in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials said the three eastbound lanes between Southwest 87th and 88th avenues have been shut down while repairs are conducted, Tuesday.

Only one lane of traffic is getting through the scene of the break.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until repairs are completed.

