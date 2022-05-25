MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people have died after a crash in Miami.

Police responded to the area of Northeast 82nd Street and Northeast Third Place, Wednesday morning.

Officials said the car was traveling westbound on 82nd Street when the driver lost control and crashed into a home in the area. The car flipped over and became engulfed in flames.

7News cameras captured the car laying on its roof.

Jacner Surlin, 23, his older brother and three others were inside the home at the time of the crash.

“What woke me up was the wall,” Surlin said. “When it dropped on me, I was sleeping. It just wake me up. Then, I see the fire.”

“It was a big hit. It was a big hit, and then once we looked, we saw the fire,” said a neighbor who called 911. “Me and my wife was sleeping. We looked out our window and then we saw the car on fire, and we couldn’t tell if it hit the house. We automatically called the cops. Before we even looked, we called the cops.”

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the blaze, but a man and a woman were already deceased inside the vehicle.

“They pulled somebody out,” one man said.

The third man who was in the vehicle was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Because of the amount of damage that was caused by the impact, the building department is here to determine whether or not the unit is safe to reoccupy,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

That neighbor said this crash was not the first in the area they have witnessed.

A couple of other neighbors mentioned vehicles have driven into their gates and homes before.

Two people who live in the duplex are in the hospital for minor injuries.

The American Red Cross is now helping the family as they have been temporarily displaced.

