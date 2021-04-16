23-year-old Central Florida man wins $235 million Powerball jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young Florida man is celebrating his newfound riches.

The Florida Lottery announced that 23-year-old Thomas Yi of Land O’ Lakes claimed a $235.4 million Powerball jackpot from the drawing held March 27.

Officials said Yi chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum of $160,038,447.27.

“Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked,” Yi told the Florida Lottery. “The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million POWERBALL jackpot. I knew then that this would be life changing.”

Despite being a millionaire, Yi told the FLorida Lottery he plans to pursue higher education in either a business or medical field.

He is the youngest player in Florida Lottery history to claim a Powerball jackpot prize.

Yi purchased his winning ticket from a Publix in Lutz. The store will also receive a $95,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

