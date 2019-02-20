2 Yorkies stolen from NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is asking for the public’s help after her two dogs were taken from her Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Yolanda Davis said Diva and Princess, two 5-year-old Yorkies, vanished from her home in the area of Northwest 63rd Street and 24th Place, Friday evening.

“Diva and Princess, my babies. Those are my babies,” said Yolanda Davis. “They were my babies. They went everywhere with me.”

Davis said she adopted the pair at a local shelter in September. The two Yorkies became her emotional support in her struggle with depression.

“Even my doctor told me, ‘Yolanda, you’re doing much better. What’s going on? You got a boyfriend?'” said Davis. “I said, ‘No, I’ve got two daughters.'”

Neighbors told Davis they saw a man grab the dogs and put them into a deep red or burgundy car before taking off from the scene.

Davis filed a police report and has posted pictures on Facebook in hopes that someone has seen the Yorkies or knows where they are.

“They mean the world to me. They were just like my daughters,” Davis said. “They was family.”

Davis said she is suffering without Diva and Princess.

“It’s indescribable. I love my dogs,” she said. “They are my daughters.”

Davis is asking the person who took Diva and Princess to have a heart and bring them home safely.

If you have any information on the dogs’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

