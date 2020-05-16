2 yachts catch fire in overnight blaze in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two fires in Fort Lauderdale left two yachts in a blaze.

Crews responded to the fires near the Lauderdale Marine Center at Southwest 20th Street and 20th Avenue, at around 2 a.m., Saturday.

About an hour later, crews responded to the scene of the second blaze several blocks away, behind a house in the area Riverland Road and Southwest 26th Avenue, off the New River and west of Interstate 95.

Both boats were left with major exterior and interior damage.

No one was hurt, and the fires remain under investigation.

