2 women dead, officer injured in Coconut Creek shooting; man arrested

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Coconut Creek neighborhood, leaving two women dead, as well as a man and a police officer injured.

Officers have arrested a man in connection to the incident on Saturday morning that also claimed the life of a pit bull.

According to Coconut Creek Police, the shooting took place in and around a home along the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive, in the Coral Pointe community, at around 7 a.m.

“All I heard was, ‘too, too, too!'” said an area resident.

Detectives said it all started as a domestic dispute.

“The report we received initially was that a female was banging on a neighbor’s door asking for help.” said Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal.

Coconut Creek Police Officer Andrew Renna was the first law enforcer to answer the call.

When he arrived at the scene, his marked SUV came under fire.

“His vehicle immediately took rounds from a suspect,” said Arenal. “They were shotgun rounds and fired through the passenger door and through passenger window.”

. @CoconutCreekPD Officer Andrew Renna is lucky to be alive after his brave actions this morning. This is his cruiser. Renna was responding to a deadly domestic shooting in Coconut Creek this morning. 2 people are dead. 2 hurt. A dog killed. Suspect is in custody @wsvn pic.twitter.com/NmNvI5mY3M — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) August 24, 2019

Officials said Renna was shot in the lung but is expected to be OK.

“We do know that his right lung is punctured,” said Arenal.

Investigators said the officer was forced to back off until backup arrived moments later.

A neighbor’s doorbell surveillance camera captured audio from officers yelling at the gunman to come out with his hands up.

Shortly after, police said, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Jason Roseman, turned himself in.

“When the subject was confronted by other officers as we approached the area, he dropped the shotgun and surrendered,” said Arenal.

Units cornered the suspect until he was placed under arrest and placed in the back of a cruiser.

We are currently investigating a shooting scene in the 4200 block of NW 57th Drive. The suspect is in custody. Two people are dead at the scene. Another person was injured and transported to hospital. We also have an officer who was injured and transported to hospital… — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 24, 2019

Officers blocked off the neighborhood and made several disturbing discoveries inside the home.

“There is a deceased subject inside, a deceased pit bull that was apparently shot,” said Arenal.

Police found the bodies of two women.

A man told 7News they were his fiancée and her daughter. He identified them as Jan Kirkland and Hannah Bonta and said he is heading to Coconut Creek from Georgia.

Officers found the third victim in the driveway lying in his own blood.

“As of last check, he was alive but in extremely critical condition,” said Arenal.

Officers also found more guns inside the residence.

“There were several rifles and ammunition found upstairs, and when searching the garage area, they came across what appeared to be an IED, an improvised explosive device,” said Arenal.

The explosive turned out to be fake, and the neighborhood was then marked safe by police.

Officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took Renna and the surviving victim to Broward Health North. As of Saturday night, the officer is listed in stable condition, and the surviving victim is listed in critical condition.

“This is a quiet, quiet good neighborhood, you feel me?” said the area resident. “I wasn’t expecting it.”

Now the lengthy and painstaking investigation continues, as detectives comb for clues and try to make sense of these murders.

Cameras captured a woman believed to be related to the surviving victim breaking down in tears as loved ones returned to the crime scene.

7News cameras captured the same woman arriving at Broward Health North to be with the victim.

Police believe Roseman acted alone, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.