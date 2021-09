MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video showed two women pouring a pot of used cooking oil from a restaurant down a storm drain in Miami.

The pair could be seen going their separate ways after emptying the pot.

The oil was dumped near Northeast Second Avenue and 29th Street.

Officials said the dumped oil damaged the drain and sewage system.

