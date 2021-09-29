LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Northwest 17th Court and 49th Avenue at around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where firefighters could be seen extinguishing the flames towards the back of the home.

Two people inside the house were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Another victim was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but was not transported.

#Lauderhill units on scene of a residential fire. 4831 NW 17th Court. 3 patients with smoke inhalation. Fire in under control. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/X8uVrtqAy5 — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) September 29, 2021

Fire officials said two of the family’s pet dogs are missing.

