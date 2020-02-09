2 transported following shooting at Miccosukee Resort and Casino

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported following a shooting that took place at the Miccosukee Resort and Casino.

The shooting happened near Krome Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street, early Sunday morning.

Two men were hurt and rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts.

Rescue crews airlifted one of the victims and the other arrived in an ambulance.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

