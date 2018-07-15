2 teens shot outside apartment complex in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens were shot while standing outside an apartment complex in Homestead.

Homestead Police responded around 12:04 a.m., Sunday, to the scene of a double shooting near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue.

According to officials, a 17-year-old female and a 19-year-old female were both shot in the leg.

Both teens were transported to Jackson South Medical Center, where they were treated without any life-threatening injuries. The teens have since been released.

Police are now searching for the suspected shooter at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

