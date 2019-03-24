2 shipping containers catch fire in Miami; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fast-moving flames spread through two shipping containers in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 71st Street and Eighth Avenue, Sunday night.

Crews were forced to cut through a fence to reach the burning containers.

Officials said the fire spread to two vehicles but not to a nearby structure.

No injuries were reported

Firefighters remained at the scene hours after they put out the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

