NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two people after their boat capsized off Haulover Inlet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue units rushed to the scene, Sunday morning, and brought the boaters on board to safety.

A crew from TowBoatU.S. was called out to the scene. They were able to overturn the vessel and tow it back to the marina.

