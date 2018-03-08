2 military veterans carjacked in their North Miami Beach driveway

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple was carjacked in their own driveway in North Miami Beach, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The two victims served in the military and are frustrated they had to stare at a gun pointed at them right outside their home, Wednesday.

“It really is so surreal, and it happened so quickly,” said a carjacking victim who did not want to show her face. “I was a bit angry because I did not have my weapon on me as well.”

She is a psychologist at the Department of Veteran Affairs. She said she’s afraid to show her face after the carjacking.

“The gun was pointed towards me, and I was asked to get out of the car, put my hands up,” she said. “I got out of the vehicle. He placed the barrel of the gun to my left temple.”

The victim said she was caught off guard. “I have been to war. Did not think that in this beautiful neighborhood where my family has lived for over 30 years, that something like this would happen,” she said, “because it’s never happened like this in this neighborhood.”

She told 7News she was sitting in her boyfriend’s 2014 Jaguar along Northeast 176th Terrace around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“One of the gunmen got out. He got out and pointed his gun at me and told me, ‘Hey, don’t move. Empty everything out of your pockets right now. Put it all on the ground,'” said Greg Johnson. “While he was doing that, another gunman came from around the car, and as he did that, he came and put the gun in my face. He said, ‘Listen, step back, back up.'”

Johnson said he was outside the car when he was held at gunpoint.

“I couldn’t do anything, basically, because I have my gun in the car. and they had just caught me off guard,” he said.

North Miami Beach Police released surveillance video of the incident on Thursday. It shows a red SUV and a red pickup truck, which officials believe may be the vehicles in question.

In another video, the Jaguar could be seen driven off from the scene.

Johnson said they took electronics as well as his gun and government identification. “Everything. My wallet, a computer, my laptop, my iPad,” he said.

His girlfriend said that although those material things are gone, she’s grateful they still have their lives.

“It’s completely outlandish. Nothing like this has ever happened in this neighborhood,” she said.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

