2 men steal wheel rims from truck outside Miramar business

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are searching for two men who stole wheel rims from a truck outside a Miramar business.

The theft happened on North Commerce Parkway and Corporate Way, last Thursday.

Investigators said two men stole the wheels off a truck parked in the driveway of the business.

The two crooks then loaded the items into the back of a black Dodge Durango SUV and drove off, investigators said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

