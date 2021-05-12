2 men rescued from Everglades after airboat gets stranded, runs out of gas

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men had to be rescued from the Everglades after the airboat they were piloting became lodged in swamp muck and ran out of gas in West Broward County.

During the Wednesday afternoon rescue, Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue paramedics secured a boater in need of medical attention onto a backboard before he was loaded onto an air rescue helicopter. His injuries remain unclear.

Other fire rescue members helped the other boater load fuel into the vessel and grabbed shovels to free the airboat from the muck.

Eventually, the boat was freed, and rescue crews escorted the vessel out of the area.

