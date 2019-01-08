2 injured in Miami hit and run, driver at large

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an hit and run in Miami that left two people injured.

It happened along Northwest 64th Street and Second Avenue, at around midnight.

According to a witness who was working at a food mart nearby, he heard a speeding car and then a loud smash. When he ran out, he found a man and a woman laying on the street.

“Two people were across the street, I was inside the store,” said Ahmed Aladwam, who called 911. “I hear like a car was driving too fast and it hit two persons. When I went outside to see what happened, it was like a lady laying down far away from the other guy.”

Both victim’s were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

At this point, police are looking or the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.