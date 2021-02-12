2 in custody after officers find guns, drugs, cash during traffic stop in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody after officers seized guns, drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Collins Avenue, Friday night.

HAPPENING NOW: Traffic stop by MBPD’s Street Crimes detectives resulted in the seizure of guns, drugs, and cash at 10 Street and Collins Avenue. Two subjects are currently in police custody. pic.twitter.com/YlNnsK6QYQ — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 13, 2021

In a photo shared on social media, police showed they seized two firearms, multiple drugs and at least several hundreds of dollars in cash.

It is not yet known what charges those in custody may face.

