2 hurt after Turnpike crash involving Miami Shores Boy Scouts in Okeechobee County

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were treated for injuries after a fiery crash on the Florida Turnpike in Okeechobee County involving several Boy Scouts from a Miami Shores troop.

Florida Highway Patrol and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the southbound lanes near the Fort Drum Service Plaza, just after 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Miami said there were seven Boy Scouts from Troop 305 based out of Saint Rose of Lima and four adults in the car.

This happened at turnpike south right at the fort drum service plaza @OfficialJoelF pic.twitter.com/bNMsJoiq1H — arantxa (@xrxntx) June 22, 2019

Cellphone video posted to Twitter showed a semi-truck fully engulfed in flames along with a car as dark smoke billowed into the sky.

A 7News source said the troop ran from the car, and two minutes later the truck exploded.

Officials said they were returning from a camping trip at the time of the crash.

One adult and one child were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries but were soon released.

The crash led authorities to shut down the southbound lanes of the roadway for hours while firefighters put out the flames and cleaned up.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The 7News source said the group is already back on the road and heading home.

