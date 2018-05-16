2 hospitalized after fire breaks out in NW Miami-Dade home

Two people have been hospitalized after a Northwest Miami-Dade home caught fire, Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just before 1 p.m. to the scene of a house fire near Northwest 41st Street and 22nd Court.

Officials said thick, black smoke was coming from the home’s roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames after removing security bars from the home’s windows to gain access.

The two victims were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. They are both expected to be OK.