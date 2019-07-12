2 hospitalized after driver hits MDPD cruiser in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Miami-Dade Police officer and another driver to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 80th Street, just before 9:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the officer was heading down Northwest Eighth Avenue when the other driver failed to yield the right of way at 80th Street and T-boned him.

The cruiser ended up in the front yard of a home.

Paramedics transported the officer taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Crews took the other driver to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

