2 gators spotted in Miami Springs neighborhood

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeowners in a Miami Springs neighborhood are on edge after two alligators were spotted in the area.

One homeowner said the gator was first spotted last week in a lake near Lake Drive and Royal Ponciana Boulevard.

Another neighbor said they spotted a gator while swimming in their pool over the weekend.

One gator was lassoed and caught by trappers over the weekend. However, the other is still being monitored in the water.

The gator sightings have caused some concern for residents of the neighborhood because most of the families have pets, children and unfenced in yards.

