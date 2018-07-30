2 firefighters hurt during Davie apartment blaze

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that spread across an apartment building in Davie, but two of them were injured during the fire fight.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of an occupied three-story building on fire at 2601 SW 79th Ave., Monday afternoon.

Officials said the two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters said the flames were contained to a unit on the lower level.

“We were in the house at my apartment, which is above it, and we were getting ready to leave out, and we heard screams,” said resident Nina Miller, “so we peeked out the door to see if it was kids or something. Soon as I opened the door, I just saw smoke.”

A resident said she rushed home to see if her dog Milah was OK and felt relieved to find her brother was home during the fire.

“That’s the first thing I thought about. I’m a teacher, and it was my first day back at school, so I had to leave in the middle of a work meeting and come home,” said resident Taylor Jasuta. “I’m just happy he was here, and she’s safe.”

“I just heard everybody yelling, so I looked out the window, and it was all black, so I was like [expletive]. Let’s go, Milah,” said her brother Brandon Jasuta.

Laura Jimenez said she was out when the fire started inside her apartment.

“I wasn’t here. I was working. I just came in to all this stuff,” she said. “I was in tears, I just started screaming for her. I just hope my other kitties are fine too.”

As of 3 p.m., the fire had been put out and under control.

Residents in the community were thankful to make it out safely and are now waiting to return inside.

